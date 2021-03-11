OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OMRON in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of OMRON stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. OMRON has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.