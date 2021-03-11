OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OMRON in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. OMRON has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,626,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 973.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 480,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

