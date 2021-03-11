OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.51

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.51 and traded as high as $53.25. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 13,503 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMVKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

