ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) is Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,660 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 2.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of ON Semiconductor worth $30,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,830,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. 280,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,133. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

