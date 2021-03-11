On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $486.00

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 485.25 ($6.34), with a volume of 30518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.50 ($6.16).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 367.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.85. The company has a market cap of £770.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

In related news, insider Simon Cooper sold 3,900,000 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £14,040,000 ($18,343,349.88).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

