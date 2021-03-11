Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of Oncorus stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 142,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

