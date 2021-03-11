Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading Up 10.4%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 2,025,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,560,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONCT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $248.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.