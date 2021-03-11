OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.38% of OneMain worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OneMain by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

