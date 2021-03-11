ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,377,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $51.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

