OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $574.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,224 shares of company stock worth $5,571,226.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

