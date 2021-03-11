Onex (ONEXF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Onex (OTCMKTS: ONEXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.50 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $81.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.62. Onex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

