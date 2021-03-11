Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula Sells 9,650 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OOMA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 167,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.56 million, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.