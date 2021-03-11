Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.0913

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $46,522.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

