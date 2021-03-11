Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Open Lending stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. 6,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,921. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

