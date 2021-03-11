Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Opium has a market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $318,574.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00012740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.00501245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.94 or 0.00563627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

