Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Oportun Financial worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 158.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRT stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

