Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,757 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,757 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Berry Global Group worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of BERY opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

