Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,628 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,907 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 111,199 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

CTSH stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

