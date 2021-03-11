Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,214 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

