Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,380 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $270.01 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

