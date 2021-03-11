Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,861 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after purchasing an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $24,046,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.