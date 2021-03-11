Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,289 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

