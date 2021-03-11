Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Chemed worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 66,371.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chemed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,371,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $430.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.63. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

