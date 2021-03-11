Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.