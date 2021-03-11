Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

