Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amedisys worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,648 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $244.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.53. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

