Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.15% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,827,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $100.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01.

