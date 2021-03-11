Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.