Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.24 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $299.94 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.87.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

