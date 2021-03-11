Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.53 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,818 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Rollins worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 29.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.