Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.86 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

