Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

