Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

PEAK stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

