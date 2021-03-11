Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.67 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Corning by 74.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

