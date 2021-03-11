Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.26 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of BlackLine worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 36.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

