Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.50 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $221.93 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day moving average of $165.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

