Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

