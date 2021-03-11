Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $304.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.29 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $304.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

