Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

