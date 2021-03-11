Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

