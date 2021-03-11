Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,314 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $340,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

