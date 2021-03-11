Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 52,414 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 175.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $366,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.