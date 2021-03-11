Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,458 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,647,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,605,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

FAST stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

