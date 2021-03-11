Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average is $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

