Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $242,656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $288.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

