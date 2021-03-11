Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

