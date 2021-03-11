Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Proto Labs worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

