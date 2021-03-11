Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.