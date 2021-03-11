Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after buying an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

Shares of AMT opened at $198.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.30. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

