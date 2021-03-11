Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

WST stock opened at $261.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.58. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

