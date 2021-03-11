Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,064 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in SAP by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SAP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

